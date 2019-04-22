WWE Raw Preview: A New Challenger for Seth Rollins and More on April 22 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstar Shake-Up drastically affected the Raw roster and Monday night, the WWE Universe will get a look at the stories, feuds and matches they can come to expect from the new-look flagship, including a new challenger to Seth Rollins' Universal Championship.

Rollins' search for a new contender is only one of the stories expected to dominate the headlines Monday night

What else might you expect from the first broadcast of the new-look Raw?

What's Next for The Architect?

For the first time in seven years, there is but one remnant of The Shield left on WWE Raw.

Sunday marked the end of the legendary faction as Dean Ambrose waved goodbye to the company and Roman Reigns embarked on a new journey through SmackDown Live, leaving Rollins all alone on Mondays.

The Architect of the dominant trio now faces a future of young, hungry Superstars chasing after his title in the same way he once sought it. Those Superstars include newcomers such as AJ Styles and The Miz, upstarts like Aleister Black and Ricochet and familiar foes like Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

It is McIntyre that is most interesting given the strong push he received heading into WrestleMania, which included a victory over Rollins.

That story may not be the flashiest or the most interesting but it is a solid one with just enough history between the competitors for WWE Creative to book it for the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, an annual show in which the ladder matches self themselves and everything else is essentially secondary.

Add to that McIntyre's path of destruction just before WrestleMania and you have the recipe for a title feud that should be mutually beneficial.

Even if McIntyre would suffer his second high profile loss in a month's time.

Lacey Evans Continues Her Quest for Gold

The Sassy Southen Belle of WWE continued her path to Money in the Bank and a date with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship a week ago, scoring a quality win over Natalya. Now, Lacey Evans will look to continue being a thorn in the side of The Man as she prepares for the biggest match of her career.

The company's official Raw preview suggests we will find out where and when the opportunity will occur.

The aforementioned Money in the Bank feels like the most obvious choice give every story the company is currently building will culminate in a match or moment at that pay-per-view.

The question now is whether or not Lynch gets one over on Evans or if the only real lady in WWE can stave of The Man's wrath and continue to frustrate her, potentially setting her up to use her emotions against her and steal one of the titles.

The Miz's Unfinished Business with Shane McMahon

A week ago, The Miz's arrival on Raw was overshadowed by the brawl he engaged in with Shane-O-Mac that left The Hollywood A-Lister bloodied and seething.

Despite making the jump to Raw, Miz clearly has issues with McMahon stemming from their intensely personal rivalry and a finish at WrestleMania that left him unsatisfied.

Such an explosive return to the red brand set Miz on a path to be a key figure in creative while his rivalry with McMahon looks to be a cornerstone of the brand's next few weeks. Will the Clevelander be able to avenge his father, make right the defeat he suffered at The Showcase of Immortals and exorcize the McMahon demon from his life once and for all?

Expect to see the latest chapter in that program play out on the USA Network airwaves Monday night.