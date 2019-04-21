Man City's Pep Guardiola: Phil Foden 'Has Something That's Difficult to Find'

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the potential of Phil Foden and said the 18-year-old "has something that is difficult to find" after he scored his first Premier League goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Foden netted the lone goal against Tottenham Hotspur in only his second top-flight start on Saturday to keep City firmly in the title race. Guardiola told reporters after the match just how special the player was, though admitted he faces a fight to win a place in his XI:

"He has to fight Fernandinho and [David] Silva, he has to beat [Ilkay] Gundogan, he has to run and run and run to convince me he can play, but I trust him -- I trust him a lot.

"Of course, with young players you have to be careful. As quick as you go up, as quickly you can go down. Sometimes you have to handle that situation a bit, but we didn't have any doubts.

"Every time he played he was outstanding, he was the top, he was at the level to be a Manchester City player -- and it isn't easy to be in that team, any of these teams like Tottenham. But he's able to do that. He's 18-years-old and that's why I am so satisfied."

Guardiola has spent time in some of Europe's biggest clubs and added: "I see him in every training session, and he has something special—and I have seen many players as a manager, so many, and this guy has something that is difficult to find. So he's special, now work hard and you'll see how far he is going."

Stockport native Foden spent eight years in City's academy but is now stepping onto their stage as a first-team name, and he displayed his pride to wear the club's colours following their latest triumph:

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero combined to tee the teenager up for his key intervention on Saturday. Foden has now scored seven goals this season—three others in the FA Cup, two in the Carabao Cup and one in the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola elaborated further on his history with Foden and said sporting director Txiki Begiristain pointed him in the player's direction at 15 or 16 years of age, noticing immediately the potential he possessed.

Foden was magnanimous in victory even after netting a landmark Premier League goal and gifted his man-of-the-match award to team-mate Silva:

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino also couldn't help but take notice of the player's talent after his strike at the Etihad Stadium, comparing him with Citizens playmaker David Silva:

"He's a fantastic player, it's not easy to play and start at a team like Manchester City. It is a massive, massive achievement for him and for Manchester City. When you watch him play you can feel the quality he has.

"He's a player that can be similar to David Silva, he has the characteristics of a No. 8 with a lot of good quality to play with the No. 9 and he can score, he can shoot, he has the capacity to read games and find space, to create openings for goals, he is a very clever player."

Former England striker Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day he felt now was Foden's time to make his rise as a City starter:

Guardiola won't rush development, although he'll also be aware of the talent Lionel Messi possessed even as a teenager at Barcelona, evidence youngsters can produce as much as their elder counterparts.

Foden faces a task in cracking the mould at City, but his manager seems assured his quality is a rare asset to be nurtured.