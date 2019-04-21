Fans Freak Out as ABC in Phoenix Accidentally Switches Out of Celtics vs. Pacers

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

People in the Phoenix market got to see some bloopers during Sunday's playoff game between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately, they had nothing to do with basketball.

Fans in the Phoenix area took to Twitter during Sunday's action to complain that their feed had switched from the game to an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos.

ABC15 Arizona responded to a viewer, saying the issue was "a national problem, not a local one." However, it does not appear any complaints from other markets have been issued.

The situation ultimately resolved itself, and fans were able to catch the Celtics completing a sweep of the Pacers in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

No word on who took home the grand prize for that episode of AFV.