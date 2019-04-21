Fans Freak Out as ABC in Phoenix Accidentally Switches Out of Celtics vs. Pacers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 21: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

People in the Phoenix market got to see some bloopers during Sunday's playoff game between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Unfortunately, they had nothing to do with basketball.

Fans in the Phoenix area took to Twitter during Sunday's action to complain that their feed had switched from the game to an episode of America's Funniest Home Videos.

ABC15 Arizona responded to a viewer, saying the issue was "a national problem, not a local one." However, it does not appear any complaints from other markets have been issued.

The situation ultimately resolved itself, and fans were able to catch the Celtics completing a sweep of the Pacers in their first-round Eastern Conference series.

No word on who took home the grand prize for that episode of AFV.

