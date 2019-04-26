Early Predictions for Entire WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank has always been one of the biggest nights of the year for WWE. For a time, it was being treated as the fifth-biggest show on the WWE calendar. It has now been crowned as the new post-WrestleMania event.

In that position, it will help establish a fresh roster of talent and create new challengers with the central ladder matches. Whoever emerges victorious from this show will be established as the top focal points of Raw and SmackDown going forward.

It is often a fool's errand to predict a card weeks out from the event, and MITB will not be airing until May 19. That doesn't mean that there haven't been some key hints laid down about where this show could go, though.

While a few matches have already been announced, others have been heavily hinted at. This card is shaping up quickly. Moreover, the likely results of these matches have been established.

Who will win the Money in the Bank briefcases, more or less guaranteeing future title reigns? Which world champions will come out on top? Who will steal the show? Which matches on this card will come out of nowhere to change the game?

None of these questions will be answered just yet, but these are the best predictions for this card at this point in the process.