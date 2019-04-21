Nice President: Olivier Giroud Summer Transfer from Chelsea 'Possible'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud leaving Chelsea to join Nice on a free transfer this summer is "possible," according to the Ligue 1 club's president.

Gauthier Ganaye revealed his thinking on Giroud during an interview with Telefoot (h/t Goal): "He is at the end of his contract, he still performs well at his age. Come on, let's tell you it's possible. His salary? Yeah, it's really expensive."

The idea of Giroud moving has grown in strength after the player himself revealed there is interest, telling Telefoot (h/t Get French Football News):

"There is no pressure. The club has this unilateral option (on me). But I am just doing my job and we will see what happens… I still have a few good years ahead of me. So, there you have it, I hope to play a bigger role. I know that there are clubs that are interested. I am going to meet with the board to discuss it all at the end of the season… I am happy here, for the moment."

It's hardly surprising Giroud would express frustration with life at Chelsea, since the Frenchman has been relegated to the role of squad player this season. Giroud isn't usually trusted to start Premier League games ahead of Juventus loanee Gonzalo Higuain, so he's had to settle for starts in the UEFA Europa League.

To his credit, the former Arsenal man has made the most of opportunities when they have come his way:

A record like as impressive as this is a strong case for Giroud starting more often. In many ways, the four-time FA Cup winner is the ideal focal point up top for the Blues.

Giroud has the height and strength to boss defenders in the air and play with his back to goal. He can hold the ball up and link with Chelsea's many attacking midfielders and wide forwards.

There are few better link players on the continent than Giroud, thanks to his range of deft touches and cushioned passes. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner offers somebody for Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian to play off and around.

Giroud's many attributes make him an invaluable tactical alternative for a Chelsea squad still adapting to the demands of manager Maurizio Sarri and his possession-based game.

It's no doubt why the Italian wants to keep Giroud in the fold beyond this season. Sarri even revealed Chelsea have already "agreed to exercise the option" in the striker's contract, per Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph.

However, activating what amounts to a one-year deal surely won't be enough to keep a player who is unhappy about not playing. If Giroud is determined to leave, he should be able to agitate for his exit, possibly even allowing the Blues to cash in if they've already triggered the clause.

Chelsea may be willing to let it happen if the club is ready to put its faith in Tammy Abraham. The 21-year-old has been proving himself during a productive loan spell with Championship side Aston Villa.

Abraham's future is just one of the many decisions Sarri needs to make about the heart of his forward line, including whether to pursue a permanent deal for Higuain.

Letting Giroud move on would be best for the player, even if Chelsea will surely struggle to find another backup striker as accomplished.