Philadelphia Flyers Remove Kate Smith Statue Due to Songs with Racist Language

Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of singer Kate Smith outside of Wells Fargo Center due to racially insensitive songs she performed in the past.

"The NHL principle 'Hockey is for Everyone' is at the heart of everything the Flyers stand for," team president Paul Holmgren said. "As a result, we cannot stand idle while material from another era gets in the way of who were are today."

The Flyers had previously taken the step of covering the statue.

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported Thursday the New York Yankees were no longer going to play a recording of Smith singing "God Bless America," which had become a tradition in the seventh inning. Bondy explained the issue in question:

"Smith was a famous singer before and during WWII who recorded the offensive jingle, 'Pickaninny Heaven,' which she directed at 'colored children' who should fantasize about an amazing place with 'great big watermelons,' among other treats. She shot a video for that song that takes place in an orphanage for black children, and much of the imagery is startlingly racist. She also recorded, 'That's Why Darkies Were Born,' which included the lyrics, 'Someone had to pick the cotton. … That's why darkies were born.'"

USA Today's Tom Schad spoke with Smith's niece, Suzy Andron, and Andron's husband. They said it was a "shame" the Yankees distanced themselves from Smith. Andron said that Smith wasn't a racist and "really did not see color."

The Flyers followed the Yankees in no longer playing Smith's edition of "God Bless America" during games. According to the New York Times' Victor Mather, the team began playing the song after she performed live before Game 6 of the 1974 Stanley Cup Final. The Flyers won the first of back-to-back titles that season.

The statue of Smith that stood outside of Wells Fargo Center was erected in 1987.