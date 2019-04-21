Michael Avenatti Accused of Embezzling Nearly $2M from Heat's Hassan Whiteside

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Attorney Michael Avenatti is accused of embezzling nearly $2 million from Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside as part of a civil agreement he came to with an ex-girlfriend.

According to Michael Finnegan of the Los Angeles Times, Avenatti was the attorney for Alexis Gardner, Whiteside's ex. The two sides came to an agreement on a $3 million payment for an undisclosed civil suit, with a little over $1 million slated for Avenatti. Prosecutors say Avenatti instead hid the agreement from Gardner and used $2.5 million of the funds to purchase a share in a private jet.

"We entered into a mutually agreed upon settlement more than two years ago following the end of our relationship; a settlement that reflected Alexis' investment of time and support over a number of years as Hassan pursued a career in the NBA," Whiteside and Gardner said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that something that was meant to be kept private between us is now being publicly reported. We have both moved on amicably and wish nothing but the best for each other."

Avenatti is currently facing several charges of fraud and embezzlement in California and New York. He faces a maximum of 382 years in prison if convicted on the charges, which he has denied.

"No monies were ever embezzled from anyone and I look forward to all the relevant documents and facts being presented at trial," Avenatti said.





