Report: UFC's Darren Till Arrested; Allegedly Stole Taxi and Trashed Hotel

James Chance/Getty Images

UFC welterweight Darren Till has reportedly been arrested in Tenerife for "stealing a taxi and trashing a hotel."

According to El Dia (h/t MailOnline's Gerard Couzens), Till was part of a group of tourists who tore apart a hotel room. He then jumped into a taxi while the driver handled his baggage before speeding off.

The report also stated the incidents and arrest took place Thursday. Till and the rest of the group are said to have used fire extinguishers inside their room, and when they were kicked out, unsuccessfully tried to get another hotel.

Local police eventually caught up to the van in the La Caleta area of Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, off the coast of Morocco.

MMA writer Ben Kiely was not impressed when he read the reports:

The 26-year-old from Liverpool is a former top contender who had his unbeaten streak snapped by then-champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. He next suffered another loss, this time to Jorge Masvidal in his most recent bout in March.

Per MMA Junkie, there have been suggestions the Liverpudlian could move up to middleweight in the near future.