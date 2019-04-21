Daniel Bryan Pulled from WWE Live Events amid Injury Rumors

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, and that's apparently because he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported Bryan has been pulled from this weekend's live events in Madison, Wisconsin, and in Rochester, Minnesota. Bryan is currently being advertised for Tuesday's SmackDown Live.

His status is currently shrouded in mystery, which is a chilling concern to anyone who's followed Bryan's recent career.

Bryan was forced to retire in 2016 due to concussions. Despite Bryan getting clearance from several independent doctors, WWE refused to clear him until he made his in-ring return in March 2018. He's been part of the main event scene ever since, blowing off a high-profile feud against The Miz that started when Bryan was SmackDown's general manager and then capturing the WWE Championship.

That championship run was highlighted by a surprise heel turn that saw Bryan do some of the best work of his career. The "New" Daniel Bryan revamped the WWE Championship as eco-friendly and included Bryan's best promo work since his WrestleMania XXX run.

Everyone with even a remote interest in WWE will be waiting and their hopes high that Bryan's injury is minor.