Daniel Bryan Pulled from WWE Live Events amid Injury Rumors

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

Retired American professional wrester Bryan Lloyd Danielson, whose WWE ring name is Daniel Bryan, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in New York. Danielson is now the on-screen general manager of the professional wrestling television program SmackDown Live. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, and that's apparently because he's dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc reported Bryan has been pulled from this weekend's live events in Madison, Wisconsin, and in Rochester, Minnesota. Bryan is currently being advertised for Tuesday's SmackDown Live.

His status is currently shrouded in mystery, which is a chilling concern to anyone who's followed Bryan's recent career.

Bryan was forced to retire in 2016 due to concussions. Despite Bryan getting clearance from several independent doctors, WWE refused to clear him until he made his in-ring return in March 2018. He's been part of the main event scene ever since, blowing off a high-profile feud against The Miz that started when Bryan was SmackDown's general manager and then capturing the WWE Championship.

That championship run was highlighted by a surprise heel turn that saw Bryan do some of the best work of his career. The "New" Daniel Bryan revamped the WWE Championship as eco-friendly and included Bryan's best promo work since his WrestleMania XXX run.

Everyone with even a remote interest in WWE will be waiting and their hopes high that Bryan's injury is minor. 

Related

    5 Reasons Why Sane-Asuka Alliance Could Actually Work

    WWE logo
    WWE

    5 Reasons Why Sane-Asuka Alliance Could Actually Work

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Why WWE Is Walking a Fine Line with Becky 2 Belts

    Sometimes less is more

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Why WWE Is Walking a Fine Line with Becky 2 Belts

    Sometimes less is more

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-Up

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-Up

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report

    🔥 Take: Sasha Banks Deserves Top-Tier Feuds

    WWE logo
    WWE

    🔥 Take: Sasha Banks Deserves Top-Tier Feuds

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report