Arsenal's Top 4 Hopes Take Major Blow After Shock 3-2 Loss to Crystal Palace

Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal's hopes for a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a surprising setback when Crystal Palace left the Emirates Stadium with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Goals from Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur were enough for the Eagles to win, even though Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net for the Gunners.

Arsenal stay fourth despite the defeat, but the initiative has been handed to Chelsea in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blues can move three points above the Gunners with a win over Burnley on Monday, although Arsenal will have played a game less.

What's Next?

Arsenal are away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, while Palace don't return to action until Saturday, 27 April for a home game against Everton.

