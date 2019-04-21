Arsenal's Top 4 Hopes Take Major Blow After Shock 3-2 Loss to Crystal Palace

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his team's second goal whilst Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal's hopes for a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a surprising setback when Crystal Palace left the Emirates Stadium with a 3-2 win on Sunday.  

Goals from Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur were enough for the Eagles to win, even though Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net for the Gunners.

Arsenal stay fourth despite the defeat, but the initiative has been handed to Chelsea in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Blues can move three points above the Gunners with a win over Burnley on Monday, although Arsenal will have played a game less.

What's Next?

Arsenal are away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, while Palace don't return to action until Saturday, 27 April for a home game against Everton.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Premier League Table 📈

    🏆 Liverpool go top once more 😳 Man Utd 2 pts. off UCL spot 👀 Arsenal fail to cement 4th

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Premier League Table 📈

    🏆 Liverpool go top once more 😳 Man Utd 2 pts. off UCL spot 👀 Arsenal fail to cement 4th

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chelsea Identify Coutinho as Hazard Replacement

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Chelsea Identify Coutinho as Hazard Replacement

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Five Things Learned from Gunners' 3-2 Defeat

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Five Things Learned from Gunners' 3-2 Defeat

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Benzema Completes Hat-Trick vs. Athletic 🎥

    Keeper with a big error for 3-0

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Benzema Completes Hat-Trick vs. Athletic 🎥

    Keeper with a big error for 3-0

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA