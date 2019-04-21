Video: Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Allegedly Returns to Wrestling at Silas Young's Event

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Many thought if CM Punk ever returned to a wrestling ring, it'd be a massive event with some of the highest fanfare in history.

It turned out to be in front of a few hundred people in a Knights of Columbus.

Allegedly.

A wrestler in a mask who was purportedly Punk showed up at an MKE Wrestling event and hit Daryck St. Holmes with a GTS on Saturday:



Punk retired from wrestling in 2014 amid creative frustrations and other issues outside the ring with WWE. He told Colt Cabana that the company fired him on his wedding day after he walked away from the company earlier in the year.

WWE doctor Christopher Amann filed a defamation lawsuit against Punk and Cabana after Punk's allegations of mistreatment, particularly of a MRSA infection and a concussion, but a jury later sided with Punk and Cabana.

Since leaving WWE, Punk had an unsuccessful stint in mixed martial arts. He lost both of his matches in the UFC, and UFC President Dana White has said it's unlikely Punk will ever get a chance to fight in the promotion again.

With Punk still relatively young at age 40, it's possible this isn't the last we've seen of him in a ring. All Elite Wrestling could come calling.