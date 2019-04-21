Video: Ex-WWE Star CM Punk Allegedly Returns to Wrestling at Silas Young's Event

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: CM Punk prepares to fight Mike Jackson in their welterweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Many thought if CM Punk ever returned to a wrestling ring, it'd be a massive event with some of the highest fanfare in history.

It turned out to be in front of a few hundred people in a Knights of Columbus.

Allegedly.

A wrestler in a mask who was purportedly Punk showed up at an MKE Wrestling event and hit Daryck St. Holmes with a GTS on Saturday:

Punk retired from wrestling in 2014 amid creative frustrations and other issues outside the ring with WWE. He told Colt Cabana that the company fired him on his wedding day after he walked away from the company earlier in the year.

WWE doctor Christopher Amann filed a defamation lawsuit against Punk and Cabana after Punk's allegations of mistreatment, particularly of a MRSA infection and a concussion, but a jury later sided with Punk and Cabana.

Since leaving WWE, Punk had an unsuccessful stint in mixed martial arts. He lost both of his matches in the UFC, and UFC President Dana White has said it's unlikely Punk will ever get a chance to fight in the promotion again.

With Punk still relatively young at age 40, it's possible this isn't the last we've seen of him in a ring. All Elite Wrestling could come calling.

Related

    5 Reasons Why Sane-Asuka Alliance Could Actually Work

    WWE logo
    WWE

    5 Reasons Why Sane-Asuka Alliance Could Actually Work

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Bryan Pulled from WWE Live Events Amid Injury Rumors

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Daniel Bryan Pulled from WWE Live Events Amid Injury Rumors

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Why WWE Is Walking a Fine Line with Becky 2 Belts

    Sometimes less is more

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Why WWE Is Walking a Fine Line with Becky 2 Belts

    Sometimes less is more

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-Up

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-Up

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report