Karim Benzema's Hat-Trick Lifts Real Madrid Past Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

Real Madrid closed the gap on second place in La Liga to four points after beating Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday thanks to a hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman's goals were enough to give Los Blancos all three points and move them closer to local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Should Move on from Marco Asensio This Summer

He may have put a cross on Benzema's head for the opening goal, but this was otherwise another performance that explains why Real should move on from Marco Asensio this summer.

The fact it was just the fourth assist of the season for a player with enviable technique, sums up Asensio's struggles to reach his full potential. Those struggles persisted for most of his 84 minutes of pitch time against Athletic.

Aside from the assist, the 23-year-old was simply too inconsistent in a vital role. He was supposed to act as the creative fulcrum in the final third, but instead Asensio struggled to impose himself, with a certain timidity obvious in his game, especially early on:

While a lack of playing time may be a valid reason for shaky confidence, Real have waited long enough for Asensio to seize his own opportunities. It's not as if he's been short of them during a season in which Isco was frozen out by Santiago Solari, and Zinedine Zidane has hardly favoured Gareth Bale since he returned to the dugout.

The path has been clear for Asensio, but rather than race along it he's merely stumbled. He's offered a glimpse here and there of his obvious quality, but it's been glimpses offset by several other sluggish performances.

He's been a first-teamer for almost three seasons now, long enough for him to have staked his claim to a permanent role ahead of senior figures who have failed to convince successive managers.

Asensio has been linked with Liverpool and Juventus, so Real should have no problem cashing in on a mercurial talent who has frustratingly never quite made the grade in the Spanish capital.

What's Next?

Real travel to Getafe on Thursday, while Athletic are away to Leganes on Wednesday.