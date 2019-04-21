Video: Watch James Harden's Reaction When Told He Was 0-of-15 in Rockets Win

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden started 0-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 104-101 Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz, giving the Rockets a 3-0 lead in the series.

But after the game, Harden said he had no idea he missed that many consecutive shots.

"Keep shooting, keep being aggressive," Harden added. "0-of-15, 14-of-15, 15-of-15, my job is to go out there and produce and be aggressive and in attack mode. Nothing changes."

Harden finished with 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

But his 15 misses to start the game were the most in the playoffs in the past 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Jazz defense deserves some credit, as it didn't give him any easy looks. Rudy Gobert even blocked two of his shots. But Harden found a way.

"They played him tough, there's no doubt about it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They got into him, and they did what they were supposed to do, but James normally figures that stuff out anyway. So he just didn't have a great night—and it happens."

The fact that the Rockets still came away with the win despite Harden's tough shooting night is an ominous sign for a Jazz team now facing nearly insurmountable odds.