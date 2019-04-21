Video: Watch James Harden's Reaction When Told He Was 0-of-15 in Rockets Win

Video: Watch James Harden's Reaction When Told He Was 0-of-15 in Rockets WinApril 21, 2019
Houston Rockets star James Harden started 0-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 104-101 Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz, giving the Rockets a 3-0 lead in the series.
But after the game, Harden said he had no idea he missed that many consecutive shots.
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
James Harden: “I had no idea it was that (0-15).” Said that his mentality doesn’t change going into Game 4. Chris Paul added that it isn’t something they pay attention to and that they have confidence in James just like they have confidence in the rest of the team.
"Keep shooting, keep being aggressive," Harden added. "0-of-15, 14-of-15, 15-of-15, my job is to go out there and produce and be aggressive and in attack mode. Nothing changes."
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Harden had no idea he started Game 3 shooting 0-for-15. His reaction to finding out 🤣 https://t.co/fjH8YHUL34
Harden finished with 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
But his 15 misses to start the game were the most in the playoffs in the past 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Jazz defense deserves some credit, as it didn't give him any easy looks. Rudy Gobert even blocked two of his shots. But Harden found a way.
"They played him tough, there's no doubt about it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They got into him, and they did what they were supposed to do, but James normally figures that stuff out anyway. So he just didn't have a great night—and it happens."
The fact that the Rockets still came away with the win despite Harden's tough shooting night is an ominous sign for a Jazz team now facing nearly insurmountable odds.
Supporting Cast Proves Value Through Harden's Struggles