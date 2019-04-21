Video: Watch James Harden's Reaction When Told He Was 0-of-15 in Rockets Win

Houston Rockets star James Harden started 0-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 104-101 Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz, giving the Rockets a 3-0 lead in the series.

But after the game, Harden said he had no idea he missed that many consecutive shots.

"Keep shooting, keep being aggressive," Harden added"0-of-15, 14-of-15, 15-of-15, my job is to go out there and produce and be aggressive and in attack mode. Nothing changes."

Harden finished with 22 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.

But his 15 misses to start the game were the most in the playoffs in the past 20 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Jazz defense deserves some credit, as it didn't give him any easy looks. Rudy Gobert even blocked two of his shots. But Harden found a way.

"They played him tough, there's no doubt about it," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They got into him, and they did what they were supposed to do, but James normally figures that stuff out anyway. So he just didn't have a great night—and it happens."

The fact that the Rockets still came away with the win despite Harden's tough shooting night is an ominous sign for a Jazz team now facing nearly insurmountable odds.

