Juventus Rule out Paulo Dybala Exit Amid Manchester United, Inter Milan Rumours

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has ruled out a summer transfer for star forward Paulo Dybala, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and rivals Inter Milan.

Speaking to Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia) after the Bianconeri won the Serie A title by beating Fiorentina 2-1 on Saturday, Paratici discussed the remarkable achievement of winning eight titles in a row before touching on the futures of manager Massimiliano Allegri and Dybala:

"It was madness to think this could happen back in 2010.

"There was no secret to our success, we just got here with hard work as a group with the club, coaches and players. We thank the staff, the players who passed through and everyone who worked for Juve that allowed this to happen.

"People underestimate what we’ve achieved here and I think only in a couple of years will they genuinely realise the era we’ve lived through.

"We’ll have our usual meeting (with Allegri), as every club does. It’s not the right time to discuss what we’ll do, but we have our ideas on how to improve the squad.

"Of course Dybala will stay. He is a Juve player and it’s obvious he will certainly remain."

Per Football Italia, Inter and United have been discussed as possible destinations for the Argentina international.

A swap deal with Mauro Icardi has been widely discussed in the Italian press, but the latest reports suggest Dybala is not keen on moving to another Italian club, per blogger Arjun Pradeep:

The 25-year-old has been with Juventus since 2015, when the Bianconeri made a big investment to lure him to Turin from Palermo. He became the team's top attacking star in the following seasons, with last year's Serie A campaign his high point, as he bagged 22 goals.

But the tricky forward has regressed tremendously since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Allegri has struggled to find the ideal combination of the two, and has instead opted to play Ronaldo with Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi in a front three.

Dybala has alternated between a spot on the wing and as an attacking midfielder, both poor tactical fits. He's at his best as a secondary striker or as a false-nine, but neither role is truly an option when Ronaldo starts.

The 2018-19 campaign was a rough one for the Argentina international, per sportswriter Siavoush Fallahi:

But while his value took a hit this season, Dybala showed enough flashes of his remarkable talent to warrant an investment in the summer. His best showing came in the UEFA Champions League against Young Boys Bern, scoring a hat-trick at home:

Juventus' main goal for the 2018-19 campaign was the Champions League, where they stranded in the quarter-finals after losing to Ajax. They face major question marks in the summer, with the two biggest being the futures of Allegri and Dybala.

The former has been unable to figure out how to play the latter with Ronaldo, and the current situation is one the Bianconeri will want to avoid next season. Moving on from either the manager or player seems the right way forward, but deciding on which will be tricky.

Selling Dybala should net a hefty transfer fee the club could invest elsewhere, and reinforcements are sorely needed, particularly in midfield. There may also not be a spot for Dybala in the starting XI next year if Moise Kean continues his rapid development.

But Dybala has been a fantastic asset for the club for years, and his struggles are relatively recent. Perhaps a different manager can find a way to bring the best out of Ronaldo and the Argentinian at the same time, and that combination could be the key to success in Europe next season.