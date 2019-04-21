NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: TV Guide, Live Stream Schedule for Sunday Games

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Saturday brought a full slate of NBA playoff action with the road teams dominating, winning all four matchups. There will be four more games Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see more success for the visitors.

The first team could be eliminated from the postseason during Sunday's first-round action, as the Boston Celtics hold a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers heading into Game 4 in Indianapolis. In the other three matchups, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers will look to move one win away from a series victory.

However, if any of the teams currently trailing win these Game 4 matchups, then a series' momentum could quickly shift the opposite way.

Sunday Schedule

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC or WatchESPN

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC or WatchESPN

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT or Watch TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT or Watch TNT

Sunday Preview

The Celtics will look for their first four-game sweep since 2011, when they beat the New York Knicks in the first round, in the first game on Sunday's schedule. Meanwhile, the Pacers are looking to avoid being swept in the first round for the second time in three years.

Boston may be hitting its stride at the right time, as it has beat Indiana by at least eight points in each of the first three games of its series.

"Now that the stakes are at their highest, the pressure or whatever you want to call it, I feel like we are settling into who we really want to be," Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "And that's just an overall great team with everybody ready to play. It could be anyone's night."

The Warriors are one of three teams entering Sunday with a 2-1 series lead, and they're the one that is most likely to not lose another game in their series. The two-time defending champions lost at home to the Clippers in Game 2, but they bounced back with a Game 3 win in Los Angeles.

But Golden State isn't satisfied after reclaiming the series lead, and it isn't overlooking Los Angeles, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

"Lot of work to do," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We hope the [Game 2 troubles] are behind us in terms of having a 16-minute stretch like that, where we literally forget how to play basketball. We got a lot of work to do. We're not getting ahead of ourselves at all."

The Raptors also had a surprising loss at home, as they dropped their series opener with the Magic. However, they've rebounded with wins in Games 2 and 3, the latter coming on the road in Orlando.

Toronto has made it past the first round each of the past three years, and it appears to have the momentum to continue that streak in this series.

Sunday's final game may be the most likely to have the lower-seeded team winning at home. After falling behind 2-0 to the Trail Blazers, the Thunder won Game 3 in Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook scored 33 points to power Oklahoma City to its first victory of the series, and if he continues to play that well, the Thunder could be on their way to a comeback series win.

However, Portland is ready to respond and try to take control of this series.

"We'll be ready for Game 4 and whatever that brings," Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkless said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We're a tough group. I don't think we have anybody who is scared, who is gonna waver or back down. We welcome that type of action. I don't think it worried anybody on this team."