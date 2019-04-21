NHL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Stanley Cup Games

John Locher/Associated Press

By Monday night, the first round of the NHL playoffs could be over. And two teams could be eliminated on Sunday.

With four series over, the remaining four are all currently at 3-2 entering Game 6. On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues joined the Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders as teams that have advanced to the second round.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights could join that group Sunday, as they look to eliminate the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks, respectively.

On Monday, the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars will aim to end their respective series and move on.

Sunday Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Odds via Caesars

Game 6: Boston (+105; bet $100 to win $105) at Toronto (-120; bet $120 to win $100), 3 p.m., NBC

Game 6: San Jose (+155) at Vegas (-170), 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Sunday Predictions

Toronto over Boston

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Maple Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004. Since then, they've lost four straight first-round playoff series, including two to the Bruins in 2013 and 2018.

But on Sunday, Toronto will get its revenge.

Returning to their home ice, the Maple Leafs will secure their spot in the second round with a Game 6 victory. The last time they were at home, they lost to the Bruins in Game 4, but that advantage will play a bigger role with a series victory on the line.

"The hardest game to win is the fourth game, to put the other team out, especially a proud group of guys," Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Now, it's the process of learning how to do this and that's all part of growing the group. It's not easy, as you can see in the league. We will get prepared to really push."

The last two times Toronto and Boston met in the playoffs, the series went to seven games. This has been a competitive series, but it won't last as long as those previous meetings.

Vegas over San Jose

John Locher/Associated Press

Last year, in the first season in franchise history, the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup finals. It's possible they could return there this year. At the least, they'll notch a first-round series victory, and it'll happen in Game 6.

One of the keys to Vegas' success this series so far has been its offense. The Golden Knights have scored at least two goals in all five games, and scored at least five in each of their three wins.

Vegas won Games 2, 3 and 4 before dropping Game 5 at San Jose. Now, the Golden Knights have the opportunity to advance to the second round with a win on their home ice.

"It's not over till it's over," Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We've got to keep battling for the next one. The earlier the better, obviously, but we've got a great opportunity going home in front of our fans to finish it off."