Mojo Rawley and 5 Underutilized Stars Who Deserve Push Right Now

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up saw 30 wrestlers move between Raw, SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live to freshen up the shows and create some new storyline possibilities.

Every division saw significant changes. Top stars like Roman Reigns and AJ Styles found themselves in new locker rooms with several people they have never been in the ring.

We also saw a few teams broken up in the process. The Riott Squad lost Liv Morgan to SmackDown and Sanity was disbanded once Eric Young moved to Raw without Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.

While this is an opportunity to give the biggest names some new opponents, it's also a chance for WWE to push some people who may have been sitting on the sidelines in recent months.

This article will look at which underrated Superstars who deserve a push in 2019.