Video: Watch Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis Make Incredible Barehanded Fly-Ball Catch

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's only April 20, but Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Freddy Galvis may have already delivered the catch of the year.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth of Saturday's game, Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley hit a pop-up into shallow left field. Given Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernandez had a long run to get to the ball, it was up to Galvis to get the out.

Unable to get his glove hand in position to make the catch as he ran into the outfield, Galvis proved that he didn't need leather to make a play:

Galvis also did some work with the bat on this day. He helped Toronto cruise to a 10-1 victory by going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.