Video: Watch Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis Make Incredible Barehanded Fly-Ball Catch

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 16: Freddy Galvis #16 of the Toronto Blue Jays plays shortstop against the Minnesota Twins during the game on April 16, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 6-5. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's only April 20, but Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Freddy Galvis may have already delivered the catch of the year.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth of Saturday's game, Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley hit a pop-up into shallow left field. Given Blue Jays left fielder Teoscar Hernandez had a long run to get to the ball, it was up to Galvis to get the out.

Unable to get his glove hand in position to make the catch as he ran into the outfield, Galvis proved that he didn't need leather to make a play:

Galvis also did some work with the bat on this day. He helped Toronto cruise to a 10-1 victory by going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Related

    Jays Score 10, Get an Easy Win Over A's

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Jays Score 10, Get an Easy Win Over A's

    Bluebird Banter
    via Bluebird Banter

    Blue Jays spank Athletics but lose Matt Shoemaker to injury

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Blue Jays spank Athletics but lose Matt Shoemaker to injury

    Cam Lewis
    via BlueJaysNation

    Why Vlad Guerrero has to pass the Meacham test before joining Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Why Vlad Guerrero has to pass the Meacham test before joining Blue Jays

    Laura Armstrong
    via thestar.com

    Gio Gonzalez Opting Out of Yankees Contract

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gio Gonzalez Opting Out of Yankees Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report