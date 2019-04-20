NFL Trade Rumors: Offers to Seahawks for Frank Clark Must Include 1st-Round Pick

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks may move defensive end Frank Clark ahead of Thursday's 2019 NFL draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Schefter specified that Seattle is seeking a trade package that would include "at least" a first-round pick.

Clark was a second-round (No. 63 overall) selection for the Seahawks in 2015. In the four seasons since, he has appeared in 62 of 64 possible regular-season games and accumulated 136 total tackles and 35 sacks.

Last season, the 25-year-old posted career highs in solo tackles (33), sacks (13) and quarterback hits (27).

