Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Rebuild Will Take a Few Transfer Windows

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it will take a few transfer windows to rebuild the Red Devils squad.

The Norwegian was appointed as the club's manager on a permanent basis on a three-year contract in March after a successful spell as caretaker boss, and he has spoken about his plans for the future, per Simon Mullock at the Mirror:

"It is going to be a rebuild. We know it's going to take a few transfer windows because we're not going to get six or seven players in at once.

"I'm realistic enough to think there will be less than six players coming in this summer – in fact, I know there won't be six players coming in.

"We have to take one step at a time. And any new player has to be the right player, the right fit. We plan to be in the top four and we plan to be in the Champions League next year. But we have short-term and long-term aims. The long-term targets and ambitions won't change regardless of what happens."

Solskjaer enjoyed a record-breaking start to life at Old Trafford after replacing Jose Mourinho in the hot seat:

However, the team's form has dipped in recent weeks. Manchester United have lost five of their last seven matches and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Barcelona on Wednesday.

Squawka's Muhammad Butt highlighted where the squad needs strengthening:

Football writer Liam Canning noted the players Manchester United could target:

Solskjaer must also deal with some of the club's current stars. Goalkeeper David De Gea and key midfielder Paul Pogba are demanding huge pay rises to stay at Old Trafford, according to Matt Hughes at The Times.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are willing to "listen to offers" for striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer, according to James Ducker at the Telegraph.

Manchester United's transfer plans will also be affected by their final league position. The club are battling with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the top four and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Solskjaer has also said he could look to the club's young players for next season:

Manchester United face an intriguing summer in the transfer market ahead of Solskjaer's first full season in charge of the club.

The Red Devils will have to strengthen in key areas if they are to challenge for trophies again, but Solskjaer also has decisions to make regarding which players he wants to keep at the club and build his team around.