Ex-NFL RB, 49ers Scout Reggie Cobb Dies at Age 50

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that former NFL running back Reggie Cobb died Saturday at the age of 50.

Cobb was set to enter his 11th season as an area scout of the Niners, and general manager John Lynch released a statement on his death:

"We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb. Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile. For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning."

Cobb spent seven seasons in the NFL as a running back from 1990-96, playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Niners CEO Jed York tweeting the following in tribute to Cobb:

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who served alongside Cobb as a scout for the Washington Redskins from 2001-02, also remembered Cobb:

After his playing career, Cobb was a scout for the Redskins from 2001-02 and then the Buccaneers from 2003-08. Cobb joined the 49ers' scouting staff in 2008, serving under Lynch after the team hired his former Bucs teammate in 2017.

Tampa Bay selected Cobb in the second round of the 1990 NFL draft out of Tennessee, and he went on to start 47 games in his four seasons with the team.

The best season of his NFL career came in 1992, when he rushed for 1,171 yards and nine touchdowns on 310 carries. All told, Cobb rushed for 3,743 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 123 passes for 949 yards and two scores as an NFL player.