Push or Bury: What Should WWE Do with Bobby Lashley After Superstar Shake-Up?

WWE

WWE made plenty of massive moves in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, which let Bobby Lashley mostly go overlooked during the process.

A shame, as there is only one thing WWE should be doing with Lashley right now:

Push.

Lashley has it all. He has the look, move set and character work to be a top player in the company. And by character, this means there is room for a believable, immovable force who doesn't have to say much. Lashley is good on the mic, as some of his non-WWE work can attest, but when something does come up, Lio Rush is the perfect mouthpiece.

WWE has managed to let a talent like this go to waste. Some might scoff at that sort of statement—Lashley was just Intercontinental champion, after all. But it was a comical gig more than anything else with Rush as side entertainment and Lashley himself going so far as to smack his butt on live television.

Lashley ended up dropping the title at WrestleMania while getting fed to Finn Balor's Demon persona, which was fine. Both looked like a million bucks, especially because Lashley put on some athletic moves he usually doesn't that are outright staggering for a performer his size.

Should Lashley keep tapping into that side of his abilities while placed in the right program, he's a top-of-company star.

And WWE needs it. Brock Lesnar, the big bad, is gone. Raw doesn't have another. The bad guys are few and far between in their quality. Baron Corbin, though downright amazing in his role at getting reactions, isn't a monster. Braun Strowman's character has been ruined with annual comical gags. Drew McIntyre is the closest thing to Lesnar Raw seems to have right now, but he's had baby-steps booking in this regard and there is a worthwhile conversation to be had about how he might be better as a good guy.

There isn't another Lashley, provided WWE handles his booking properly. It wasn't handled well during his recent title reign and before that—and now—he's simply been thrown in silly tag-team matches to keep him on television as a way to remind fans he's still even on the roster.

And that is part of the problem: the WWE roster is too loaded with talent. That's why it can end up losing an elite talent like Dean Ambrose and not skip a beat. That's why amazing performers like Ricochet and Aleister Black get called up from NXT and smashed together in the oddest tag team fans have seen in years.

Lashley has suffered in this regard too. If WWE isn't careful, they could have another Lesnar on their hands. He is, after all, admittedly still under contract with Bellator and could simply dip back into the world of MMA.

Believe it or not, there is probably a portion of the WWE fanbase that doesn't even realize Lashley has also had a successful MMA career. It is something worth capitalizing on if the point hasn't been stressed enough already and adds another layer to the character.

WWE

It doesn't have to be complicated, either. Quickly moving Lashley away from funny-big-guy status with a funny mouthpiece to a monster isn't hard. Have him "snap" and rip through some talent, then take down a big player like Strowman.

From there, Lashley can go places. Even after the roster shifts, Raw has a good guy problem. AJ Styles is now there in place of Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins is top dog. It can go on and on but these guys need a legitimate challenger. Propping up Lashley as a threat works because it is his natural part and, unlike some guys on the roster placed in this sort of role lately, it is actually believable.

But it has to happen now and with force. McIntyre has cooled significantly because honestly, how many times has he walked out, got down on a knee and told somebody to look him in the eyes before taking another loss in a silly tag match? (Hint: a lot).

WWE can fix Lashley mostly because he's such a rare talent. The Superstar Shake-Up is a good opportunity to reset his character into a borderline Lesnar-esque role and run with it. It doesn't mean give him the Universal title or anything, but it wouldn't hurt to see him eventually steal it, either.