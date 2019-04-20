Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Player to Win EPL, La Liga, Serie A Titles

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIApril 20, 2019

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after Fiorentina scored an own goal following Ronaldo's shot during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on April 20, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP/Getty Images)
ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo made more history on Saturday as he became the first player to win Premier League, La Liga and Serie A titles:

On Saturday, the forward clinched his first Italian league title since moving to Juventus in summer 2018. The Bianconeri beat Fiorentina 2-1 to record their eighth consecutive title:

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles with Manchester United before his 2009 move to Real Madrid, with whom he won La Liga twice.

           

