Cristiano Ronaldo on Transfer Rumours: 'For Me, There Is Only Juventus'

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear his long-term future will be with Juventus amid recent speculation regarding an exit.

Following the team's shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League after the quarter-final second leg against Ajax on Tuesday, rumours have emerged regarding the forward's commitment to the Serie A side.

However, when asked about his future, Ronaldo reportedly told Tuttosport (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror): "For me, there is only Juventus."

Football journalist Arjun Pradeep relayed the front page of the Italian newspaper carrying the story:

The report comes a day on from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri making it clear Ronaldo had a long-term future with the Italian champions:

Italian publications La Repubblica and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) reported that Ronaldo was "furious" after the team's exit from the Champions League and was considering leaving Turin after just one season.

In the game against Ajax, Ronaldo had given the Italian champions the lead early on, before goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt either side of half time were enough to put the Dutch giants through to the semi-finals:

For the Portuguese sharpshooter, going out at the quarter-final stage would have been a major blow given the success he has enjoyed in the European Cup in recent seasons.

At Real Madrid, he won the previous three editions of the competition and four of the last five:

Although Ronaldo does appear to have many more years left at the top level of the game, Juventus' acquisition of him did point towards a short-term target.

In addition to the 34-year-old, the Bianconeri drafted in Leonardo Bonucci for a second spell at the club, with Juventus seemingly content to forget about the development of some younger players in order to include established stars.

Italian football journalist Adam Digby noted that the team has appeared laboured up against more dynamic opposition as of late:

Football journalist David Amoyal said that Ronaldo often carried the team in the Champions League this term:

It's set to be an intriguing summer for Juventus in the transfer market following on from the 2018 summer window. The squad is clearly in need of refreshing in numerous areas, and they have already confirmed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be joining from Arsenal on a free transfer.

It would be a big surprise if Ronaldo wasn't there, too, as he appears to be invested in the Juventus cause. While the Serie A side are clearly desperate to add to their European Cup triumphs, the veteran striker will be equally keen to prove he can inspire another outfit to success in Europe's biggest club competition.