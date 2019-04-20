Cristiano Ronaldo on Transfer Rumours: 'For Me, There Is Only Juventus'April 20, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear his long-term future will be with Juventus amid recent speculation regarding an exit.
Following the team's shock elimination from the UEFA Champions League after the quarter-final second leg against Ajax on Tuesday, rumours have emerged regarding the forward's commitment to the Serie A side.
However, when asked about his future, Ronaldo reportedly told Tuttosport (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror): "For me, there is only Juventus."
Football journalist Arjun Pradeep relayed the front page of the Italian newspaper carrying the story:
Arjun Pradeep @IndianRegista
🇮🇹 📰 | Front pages of Gazzetta, Corsport and Tuttosport headline on Juventus needing only 1 point in order to celebrate the eight consecutive Scudetto, "a Scudetto for Allegri to remain." Meanwhile Cristiano relaunches: "Only Juve." https://t.co/jS6q7tlTwV
The report comes a day on from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri making it clear Ronaldo had a long-term future with the Italian champions:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
🎙 Allegri: "@Cristiano is the future of Juventus. He did very well this year and will do so the next, of course he is disappointed like all of us are but he's calm about it." #JuveFiorentina #ForzaJuve
Italian publications La Repubblica and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mark Jones of the Daily Mirror) reported that Ronaldo was "furious" after the team's exit from the Champions League and was considering leaving Turin after just one season.
In the game against Ajax, Ronaldo had given the Italian champions the lead early on, before goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt either side of half time were enough to put the Dutch giants through to the semi-finals:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Ajax went into the stadium of another European giant and took down Juventus in thrilling fashion 🔥 The Dutch club now heads to the #UCL semifinals 😎 https://t.co/vO13M0KTer
For the Portuguese sharpshooter, going out at the quarter-final stage would have been a major blow given the success he has enjoyed in the European Cup in recent seasons.
At Real Madrid, he won the previous three editions of the competition and four of the last five:
B/R Football @brfootball
For the first time since 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Champions League. https://t.co/8vhyqGcLDX
Although Ronaldo does appear to have many more years left at the top level of the game, Juventus' acquisition of him did point towards a short-term target.
In addition to the 34-year-old, the Bianconeri drafted in Leonardo Bonucci for a second spell at the club, with Juventus seemingly content to forget about the development of some younger players in order to include established stars.
Italian football journalist Adam Digby noted that the team has appeared laboured up against more dynamic opposition as of late:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Atalanta, Lazio, Genoa, SPAL & now Ajax. Time after time over the last 18 months, young, energetic teams willing to run & work have bested the Old Lady. Allegri seemingly unawares each time. Unforgivable really #JuveAjax
Football journalist David Amoyal said that Ronaldo often carried the team in the Champions League this term:
David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal
Ronaldo scored Juve’s last 5 goals in past two rounds, not sure we can really blame the idea of acquiring him when discussing this elimination. Also important to give credit to Ajax, who look like the first great GS Warriors team of Curry era
It's set to be an intriguing summer for Juventus in the transfer market following on from the 2018 summer window. The squad is clearly in need of refreshing in numerous areas, and they have already confirmed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be joining from Arsenal on a free transfer.
It would be a big surprise if Ronaldo wasn't there, too, as he appears to be invested in the Juventus cause. While the Serie A side are clearly desperate to add to their European Cup triumphs, the veteran striker will be equally keen to prove he can inspire another outfit to success in Europe's biggest club competition.
