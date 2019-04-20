NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Tip Times, TV Network Coverage and More for Saturday

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The second week of the NBA playoffs is set to begin, and there is another full slate of postseason basketball coming up on Saturday.

Although two of Saturday's matchups are Game 4 contests, no team is facing elimination. However, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs will have opportunities to take 3-1 leads in their respective series.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Saturday's matchups.

Saturday Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Odds via Caesars

Game 4: Philadelphia (-2) at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio (-4), 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee (-9) at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah (-2.5), 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday Preview

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After dropping Game 1, the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back with consecutive wins in Games 2 and 3 over the Brooklyn Nets. And after winning the last game on the road, the 76ers will need another victory in Brooklyn to extend their series lead.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid played Games 1 and 2 despite having left knee soreness, but he sat out Game 3. Ben Simmons (31 points and nine assists) and Tobias Harris (29 points and 16 rebounds) each scored their playoff career highs to power the 76ers.

"Obviously, toward the end of the regular season, we really didn't play that well," Harris said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Also, it added more motivation for us as a group with our best player down. We all needed to pick it up and step it up, stick to the game plan and be even more focused."

The San Antonio Spurs may be the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but they'll have a chance to secure a 3-1 lead on their home court, where they've been nearly unbeatable, against the Denver Nuggets.

After going 32-9 at home during the regular season, San Antonio notched a 118-108 win in Game 3 at home to take the series lead against Denver.

In order to win this series, the Nuggets will have to win a game in San Antonio, whether that is Game 4 or Game 6.

In Saturday's two night matchups, the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have a chance to take 3-0 leads in their respective series.

The Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, have gotten off to a strong start this postseason with a pair of lopsided victories over the Detroit Pistons in Milwaukee. They took Game 1 121-86, then notched a 120-99 win in Game 2.

The series moves to Detroit for Saturday's Game 3, but the Pistons face a tough task in trying to take down the Bucks, who had the best regular-season record in the NBA this season. Plus, they'll likely still be without forward Blake Griffin, who has missed the first two games of the series with a left knee injury.

Milwaukee appears to be closing in on its first playoff series win since 2001.

"We know what it takes now," Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com. "We are focused, so we're trying to block everything out and focus on us, just do our job."

After winning the first two games of the series in Houston, the Rockets will look to go on the road and notch a victory over the Utah Jazz.

James Harden led Houston to victory in Game 2, scoring 32 points and notching a triple-double. The superstar guard could go off for even more points in an upcoming game, so Utah will likely need to limit him in order to get back into this series.