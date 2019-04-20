NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: TV, Live Stream Coverage Schedule for Saturday's Games

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Three teams have been eliminated from the NHL playoffs. Three more teams will face elimination in their next games, including one Saturday.

The first round is nearing an exciting conclusion, and the action continues Saturday with three matchups.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and New York Islanders have advanced to the second round, eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively. The St. Louis Blues could advance Saturday, as they host the Winnipeg Jets for a critical Game 6 matchup.

There are also two Game 5 contests on Saturday, with both series tied at 2-2.

Saturday Schedule (All Times ET)

Games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live



Game 5: Dallas at Nashville, 3 p.m., NBC

Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 5: Carolina at Washington, 8 p.m., NBC

Saturday Preview

The stakes will be highest in St. Louis on Saturday, as the Blues look to advance to the second round for the third time in four seasons after not making the playoffs last year. They have the home-ice advantage for Game 6, but the road team has won each of the first five contests of this series.

Last year, the Jets won two playoff series, marking their first postseason wins since the franchise relocated to Winnipeg prior to the 2011-12 season. However, in order to make it back to the second round, they'll need back-to-back victories over the Blues in Games 6 and 7.

"As a hockey player, these are the games you kind of dream in playing when you're a kid," Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba said, according to NHL.com's Scott Billeck. "We've had a good year where we've made it to this point. We want to enjoy playing in that game. I mean, those are the fun games to play in. Those are the games you want to play in."

Although the other two Saturday contests are Game 5 matchups, each is a critical juncture in a tied series.

First, the Nashville Predators will look to get back on track. They won Games 2 and 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, but they dropped Game 4 in Dallas, evening the series.

The Stars had their best showing of the series last game, as they scored five goals in the only game of this series so far to not be decided by one goal.

Nashville and Dallas have each won and lost a game on its home ice in this series.

"I think it comes down more to the game itself being played and who's playing better inside of that game," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Matthew DeFranks. "That is dictating the results. It's great when you can do it and you're in front of your own fans, but at the end of the day, the team that's playing better is winning hockey games regardless of the venue."

Home ice has played a bigger role in the Washington-Carolina series, as the home team has won each of the first four games. The Capitals took Games 1 and 2, but the Hurricanes responded with victories in Games 3 and 4.

Washington is looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, and it may need a Game 5 victory at home to keep that hope alive.

Meanwhile, Carolina is looking to win its first playoff series since its last trip to the postseason in 2009.

"You're here to win, so I think all of us believe we can win," Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele said, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "We have a right to be in the playoffs, you know? So for us, we have the mindset to win."