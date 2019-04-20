Charlotte Flair and 5 WWE Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-Up

Charlotte Flair and 5 WWE Superstars Who Should Have Switched in Roster Shake-UpApril 20, 2019
Another Superstar Shakeup draft is in the books. And assuming there are no 11th hour changes in the next couple of weeks, the rosters are set and locked for the next 12 months. For better and for worse, the storylines until WrestleMania 36 will have to work around who ended up where, and who can fight whom.
And while some Superstars got the switch and the fresh start they needed, did not. They're on brands where they got lost in the shuffle, or where they're too dominant, and suck the oxygen out of the room.
Here are 5 WWE Superstars who should have switched during the Superstar Shakeup. It's going to be a rocky year for them unless something changes.
Shinsuke Nakamura
Currently on: SmackDown
Should have switched to: Raw
The King of Strong Style is currently languishing on SmackDown in a tag team with Rusev. And by subsuming his identity into the duo's, he's almost completely lose the edge that made him special.
A switch to Raw could have been exactly what he needed. It could have easily turned out badly. But the unknown is better that the current certainty. So long as he's on SmackDown, we know exactly what he'll going to be doing for the next 12 months, and it won't be pretty.
The Revival
Currently on: Raw
Should have switched to: SmackDown
The Revival dropped the Raw Tag Team championships to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins at WrestleMania 35. And although it was a feel good moment and that popped the hometown crowd, it was yet another knee-capping of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, who are consistently misused on Raw and used to put over less talented teams than themselves.
The SmackDown tag team division is currently less crowded than Raw's. The blue brand would allow The Revival to dominate their competition and give them a much-needed chance to rehabilitate their reputation. These duo were once recognized as greats in NXT. They need to get back to that standing.
Bray Wyatt
Currently on: Raw
Should have switched to: SmackDown
Raw has too many heels; SmackDown has too few. And Bray Wyatt, currently signed to the Raw brand, will suffer for it.
He's been running creepy montages for the past couple of weeks, hyping a return as some sort of figurative puppeteer/ventriloquist. But this is going to be a rebuilding process; he's going to need several minor feuds to build his reputation before challenging the top guys.
Keeping him on Raw is setting him up for failure. Once again, he'll be put in a high profile feud with a top star, and once again, he'll lose the feud, because it's too high profile for him to win it.
A move to SmackDown will give the Eater of Worlds some much-needed flexibility. The last time he won the WWE Championship was when he was on SmackDown. And he stands a much better chance of competing on equal footing with Kofi Kingston than with Seth Rollins.
Ricochet
Currently on: Raw
Should have switched to: SmackDown
The Aleister Black and Ricochet tag team duo has completely run its course. It should have never happened in the first place; the two men have completely different aesthetics, styles and motivations. Putting the two new guys together, just because they're new, shows a lack of imagination on WWE's part
Now, they'll be forced to break up the hard way. And in the ensuing Black vs. Ricochet feud, who goes over? Both men need to be protected.
Splitting up the tag team would solve this problem, and allow both individuals to prosper on their own. And since Black is married to Zelina Vega, who's also on the Raw brand, Ricochet can be the one to switch.
Charlotte Flair
Currently on: SmackDown
Should have switched to: Raw
And lastly, we arrive at the WWE Superstar who has the opposite problem of everyone else on this list. She's not booked too weakly. She's booked too strongly.
SmackDown is currently loaded to the brim with underutilized talent. The blue brand now has Bayley, Ember Moon, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. There's finally a chance for the blue brand to build a brand new star, from the ground up. And that will never happen, organically, so long as Charlotte Flair is on the top of the card
Flair is the single most dominant women on the entire roster; Becky Lynch may have beaten her the past several times, but unlike Lynch, Flair has always been in the championship picture, ever since her debut. And that's why she belongs on Raw, with former champions Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.
The SmackDown rookies need the time and the space to get over. And Charlotte needs to stay far away to give them that opportunity to mature. Facing them now would mean burying them.