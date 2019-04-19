Kawhi Leonard Didn't Practice Leading Up to 'Gutsy' Game 3 Performance vs. Magic

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 20, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard apparently had a good reason for his shooting struggles in the Toronto Raptors' 98-93 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series Friday. 

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said after the game Leonard gave a "gutsy" performance because he was unable to practice the past two days because of an illness.         

Leonard was able to post a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but he shot 5-of-19 from the field, committed six turnovers and missed all three of his three-point attempts. 

In the first two games of the series, Leonard averaged 31 points and went 25-of-40 from the field. The three-time All-Star made seven of his 13 three-point attempts and had just five turnovers. 

The Raptors were able to escape with a road win despite their superstar's struggles because of Pascal Siakam. The 25-year-old dropped a game-high 30 points and led the team with 11 rebounds. 

Since dropping the first game of the series, Toronto has responded with consecutive wins to take a 2-1 lead over the Magic with one more game in Orlando on Sunday before heading back home to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5.

