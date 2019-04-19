Nabil Fekir's Agent Confirms Split, Says Big Transfer Will Be 'Very Difficult'

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

The agent of Nabil Fekir has confirmed he has parted ways with the Lyon attacker and predicted it will be "very difficult" for the player to join one of Europe's elite clubs.

Jean-Pierre Bernes was Fekir's representative until he split from the 25-year-old this week, and he told Europe1 (h/t Sky Sports) the Frenchman could struggle to execute a move to "one of the top 10 clubs":

"I terminated the contract on (Thursday). It was a choice (Fekir) took. He will certainly look for another agent.

"Like all human relationships, from time to time you can have a difference of opinion on someone's future or their behaviour.

"To get into one of the top 10 clubs is very difficult, you must have an approach. You must not place too much importance on the role of an agent. When you have a big player and a big club wants him, it is the club who come to see you. You are not soliciting interest."

Lyon look like they'll face a fight to keep hold of Fekir this summer, at which point the player will have only one year remaining on his contract.

AFP journalist Illtud W. Dafydd recently reported on a pair of training ground fights at Lyon, at least one of which involved Fekir and resulted in him being dropped for the recent 2-1 defeat to Nantes:

The attacking midfielder was since restored to Lyon's XI for Friday's 2-1 win over Angers, though the indecision at Groupama Stadium looks like it will nevertheless lead to a parting of ways.

There's a question as to which club will take the plunge and invest in his talent, however, after Liverpool came close last summer before pulling out of the deal due to an old knee injury.

Bernes recently spoke to L'Equipe (h/t Liverpool Echo's James Pearce) and confirmed the knee was a factor in the collapse, elaborating on just how far the deal had progressed, per Anfield HQ:

Perhaps the player's now-former agent feels that injury will cause other big clubs to follow suit and not take a chance on Fekir. Lyon seem unlikely to raise the same selling fee for the player they might have when interest appeared higher in the summer of 2018.

Fekir's relationship with his squad has become a topic of discussion of late, and sportswriter Jeremy Smith recently detailed the fractious setting at the club:

Manager Bruno Genesio recently confirmed he'll leave the club at the end of this season, citing a "negative environment" at the Groupama. Goal's Joe Wright wrote Jose Mourinho is in contention to replace him, and the right change of tactician could convince Fekir to extend his stay rather than chase a summer exit.

Lyon would likely rather sell the player than risk entering 2019-20 with a disgruntled Fekir who could sign a pre-contract agreement with any team outside France as of January next year.