Arizona's Sean Miller, LSU's Will Wade Won't Testify in FBI Corruption Trial

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2019

FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, Arizona head coach Sean Miller looks on during a first-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boise, Idaho. Arizona went through one of the program's most tumultuous seasons in 2017-18. The Wildcats were ensnared in an FBI probe in recruiting before the season started, had a key player go down for a long stretch and were linked to the federal probe a second time late in the year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Friday neither Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller nor LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade will be forced to testify during a federal trial concerning alleged corruption in college basketball. 

Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com reported Ramos determined questions about whether "defendants had relationships with coaches whom they did not bribe was indeed irrelevant to the case." However, the judge maintained his ability to reverse the decision during the trial.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

