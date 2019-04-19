Arizona's Sean Miller, LSU's Will Wade Won't Testify in FBI Corruption Trial

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

U.S. District Court Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Friday neither Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller nor LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade will be forced to testify during a federal trial concerning alleged corruption in college basketball.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com reported Ramos determined questions about whether "defendants had relationships with coaches whom they did not bribe was indeed irrelevant to the case." However, the judge maintained his ability to reverse the decision during the trial.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

