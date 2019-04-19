Becky Lynch's Next Goal, Dana Brooke Rips Sam Roberts and More in WWE Roundup

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Lynch Talks Post-WrestleMania Aspirations

In an interview with Jason Duaine Hahn of People on Thursday, Raw and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch discussed her goals after winning in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Lynch specifically mentioned increasing the importance of both titles and thriving now that she is at the top of the women's division:

"Now I have two giant targets on my back, and I know that everybody's going to be trying to take me down and pay your due. The goal now is to make these titles the most talked about ones in all of WWE. It's to make these [women's titles] the most relevant titles in all of WWE. So that's double duty, and it's one thing to get to the mountain top, but it's a whole another thing to stay there. And now I'm going to have a lot of people trying to knock me off."

Becky made history by being part of the first women's main event in WrestleMania history against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. She also became the first person to pin Rousey in WWE, as she beat the former Raw women's champion with a crucifix pin.

The Man is now the holder of both major women's singles titles on the main roster, which has led to her appearing on both Raw and SmackDown Live. She has already become a target of Lacey Evans, and several Superstars took aim at her on SmackDown as well, including Ember Moon and Bayley.

Lynch has developed into one of the most popular Superstars in WWE, but with her exposure at an all-time high, now there is pressure on her to prove that she can be the face of both the red and blue brands.

Dana Brooke Blasts Sam Roberts on Twitter

Raw Superstar Dana Brooke took to Twitter on Friday to clap back at part-time WWE contributor and full-time radio host Sam Roberts.

Roberts joined Byron Saxton and Renee Young on commentary for this week's episode of Main Event on WWE Network and tweeted about the experience:

In response, Brooke took issue with some things Roberts said on commentary:

Roberts was highly critical of Brooke throughout her match against Tamina, and at one point he said, "I wouldn't exactly be in a wonderful mood if I found out I was returning to singles action in a match against Dana Brooke of all people," in reference to a discussion about Tamina's demeanor.

Also, later in the match, Roberts asked, "When has Dana Brooke ever seized the moment?"

Brooke hasn't enjoyed a great deal of individual success in WWE since getting called up to the main roster in 2016, but she has made strides recently. In March, Brooke cut a strong promo that landed her a match against Ronda Rousey, who forced Brooke to tap out in seconds.

Then, at WrestleMania 35, Brooke had a strong showing in the women's battle royal and was among the final competitors remaining.

Roberts primarily takes part in the pre-show panels before WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events. He caught some flak from fans on social media in January when he spoke scathingly about NXT Superstar Bianca Belair prior to her NXT Women's Championship match against Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

It is unclear if Roberts is being serious in his assessments or simply playing a character, but Brooke seems to be making the most of it either way by getting her name out there on Twitter.

Road Dogg to Reportedly Take Break from WWE

Brian "Road Dogg" James is reportedly planning to take an "extended break" from WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

Johnson reported last week that Road Dogg stepped down as the co-lead writer of SmackDown Live after hitting a "breaking point" and experiencing "increasing frustration" regarding WWE Chairman Vince McMahon making script changes.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin followed up by reporting that Road Dogg moving out of his role was a "mutual decision" so that he could become a "utility player" for the company. Satin added that there was talk of Road Dogg becoming a producer at live events or trying his hand at commentary.

In relation to his latest report, Johnson noted that there is no timetable for Road Dogg's return to work.

The 49-year-old Road Dogg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a member of D-Generation X. He is a six-time WWE Tag Team champion alongside Billy Gunn as the New Age Outlaws, and he has had a backstage role with the company since 2011.

Road Dogg debuted as a wrestler more than three decades ago, and he comes from the legendary Armstrong wrestling family, which makes him a highly knowledgeable and experienced resource for WWE.

Given Road Dogg's ability to contribute in several different areas, he figures to be an asset to WWE whenever he does return from his reported hiatus.

