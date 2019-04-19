Jalen Ramsey's Agent Responds to Tom Coughlin Criticism for Missing Jaguars OTAs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tom Coughlin, the Jacksonville Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, has drawn the ire of Jalen Ramsey's agent after making critical comments about the star cornerback skipping the team's voluntary offseason program.

David Mulugheta posted a direct response to Coughlin's comments on Twitter:

The post comes after Coughlin was unhappy Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith decided to sit out the start of this week's program, via ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco:

"We're very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals. Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team."

Ramsey also used Twitter to respond:

As for what those "exact reasons" are, it would seem to indicate Ramsey's desire for a new contract.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in December the two-time Pro Bowler "has made it clear to those around him" he wants to tear up his rookie deal with the hopes of becoming "one of the highest paid defensive backs" in the NFL.

Ramsey is due to make $3.6 million in the fourth year of his rookie deal, per Spotrac. The team has already picked up his fifth-year option for 2020.

Per Over the Cap, Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins is the league's highest-paid cornerback with a contract that includes $50 million guaranteed and $75 million total.

Head coach Doug Marrone emphasized the voluntary nature of the program while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

"It's a voluntary period; it's an option," he said. "I don't try to concern myself with things that are out of my control. I'm sure they're both working hard."

Ramsey has established himself as one of the NFL's best defensive players since being drafted No. 5 overall in 2016. He has recorded 44 passes defensed and nine interceptions in 48 games.