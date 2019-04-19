Robert Kraft Sex Case Masseuses File Suit over Alleged Uncensored Video Leak

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2019

FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, in New York. Prosecutors intend to release undercover video of Robert Kraft and others allegedly receiving sex acts at a Florida massage parlor, but that won’t be soon or perhaps ever. The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office filed a notice Wednesday, April 17, 2019, saying it believes the videos are public records under Florida law and it plans to release pixilated versions. Spokesman Mike Edmondson said the release is not imminent, as the office is processing numerous public records in the case. Kraft’s attorneys filed an emergency motion Wednesday to block the release. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Hua Zhang and Lei Wang, the two women who allegedly run the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, reportedly filed court documents regarding video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft which allegedly has been leaked. 

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported the news, citing court documents that suggest officials in Florida leaked the surveillance video. The women said the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office were the only ones with access to said video, meaning the "logical conclusion" is any leak came from those sources.

The argument is leaking video of Kraft in the spa would "egregiously jeopardize their rights to a fair trial" and violate the court order preventing such video releases.

On Wednesday, John R. Ellement, Travis Andersen and Danny McDonald of the Boston Globe reported a Florida judge stopped the release of the surveillance video even though prosecutors had previously said they were going to release a blurred version of it to the public.

According to TMZ, a judge will rule on whether the blurred footage will be released within the month.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution in February and did not accept an offered plea deal in March that would have dropped the charges if he admitted he likely would have been found guilty during a trial.

T.J. Quinn of ESPN.com reported in March that Kraft filed a motion to stop the release of the video that was "described as graphic and damning."

