Look: Bills QB Matt Barkley Finds Massive Spider in Buffalo Basement

Look: Bills QB Matt Barkley Finds Massive Spider in Buffalo BasementApril 19, 2019
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
It may be time to move, Matt Barkley.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback found a massive spider in the basement of his Buffalo, New York, home and decided to share it with his Twitter followers on Friday. He said it was "nearly two inches long" and joked he may have to burn his house down:
Matt Barkley @MattBarkley
Just found this spider in our Buffalo basement where our kids play :/ anyone know what kind it is? https://t.co/iNRrgoUY1B
Honestly, that’s a completely rational response from the USC product. Just one look at the eyes alone is enough to strike fear in the heart of even an NFL player.
Barkley may face some daunting opponents such as the defending champion New England Patriots in the AFC East, but none of them will be as intimidating as this spider.
