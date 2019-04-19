Look: Bills QB Matt Barkley Finds Massive Spider in Buffalo Basement

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2019

Matt Barkley, quarterback de los Bills de Buffalo, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del domingo 11 de noviembre de 2018, ante los Jets de Nueva York (AP Foto/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It may be time to move, Matt Barkley.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback found a massive spider in the basement of his Buffalo, New York, home and decided to share it with his Twitter followers on Friday. He said it was "nearly two inches long" and joked he may have to burn his house down:

Honestly, that’s a completely rational response from the USC product. Just one look at the eyes alone is enough to strike fear in the heart of even an NFL player. 

Barkley may face some daunting opponents such as the defending champion New England Patriots in the AFC East, but none of them will be as intimidating as this spider.

Related

    Report: Raiders Send Scouts Home After Lack of Trust

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Raiders Send Scouts Home After Lack of Trust

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Draft's Top QB's 🔢

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Draft's Top QB's 🔢

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Game-Changers in the 2019 Draft

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Biggest Game-Changers in the 2019 Draft

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Player Comps for Top Prospects

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Player Comps for Top Prospects

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report