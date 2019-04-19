Video: NBA Draft Prospect Keldon Johnson Shows off $300K McLaren 720S Spider

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Keldon Johnson isn't in the NBA yet, but that hasn't stopped him from driving like he's pro-ball ready.

TMZ Sports shared a video of him with a $300,000 McLaren 720S Spider in Hollywood:

Johnson played just one season for the Kentucky Wildcats and earned All-SEC honors after averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night in 37 games. He helped lead Kentucky to the Elite Eight, where it lost to fellow SEC school Auburn.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Johnson to go to the Orlando Magic with the No. 17 overall pick in his latest mock draft and pointed to his athleticism and ability to drive the lane as reasons to believe in his upside.