Top International Prospect Sekou Doumbouya Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

French forward Sekou Doumbouya has declared for the 2019 NBA draft, according to his agent, Bouna Ndiaye.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reported the 18-year-old, who won't turn 19 until Dec. 23, will become the youngest NBA player since the league instituted an age limit in 2005. Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the record from when he played at 18 years old in 2013 and didn't turn 19 until Dec. 6.

Doumbouya was an important piece in his team's FIBA Under-18 European Championship in 2016, and Givony noted that was when he "burst onto the NBA radar."

Doumbouya—who plays 17 minutes per game on Limoges in the French Pro A league—measured at 6'9" during the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2018 and has the length and athleticism to play either forward spot.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Doumbouya to go No. 15 overall to the Detroit Pistons in his latest mock draft, writing that they would "value potential over production."

Doumbouya can attack the rim, has shown touch on the outside and is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. That combination figures to be enough to merit a first-round selection in June's draft.