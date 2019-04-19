Kenny Omega and 4 Stars Who Will Make or Break AEW in Year 1

2 of 5

Al Powers for MGM Grand

Chris Jericho is an international icon and one of the biggest stars of his generation.

A sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer, the first undisputed champion in that company's history and one of its centerpieces for nearly 20 years, Jericho has done everything there is to do in the industry.

Now, he takes his enormous star power and continued desire to entertain to AEW, where he figures to be the lead heel in the promotion. We have already seen him confront Omega, and his ego has been running wild on the weekly Road to Double or Nothing YouTube show.

Every sign points to the decorated Superstar being the lead villain in this new morality play, but the question is not whether or not he can succeed in that role. We know he can. Jericho has been a heel before, a damn good one who has captivated audiences. No, the question is whether Y2J's in-ring performances can meet the quality of his character work.

Jericho essentially reinvented himself as a worker in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

His matches with Omega, Evil and Naito were brawls that incorporated ringside battle with in-ring competition, something that allowed the 48-year-old wrestler to accentuate his creativity and camouflage any weaknesses that exist at this point in his career.

His brand is enough to entice fans into watching AEW just to see what he is up to. It will be his ability to adapt and continue delivering between the ropes, or lack thereof, that will help make or break Year 1 in AEW.