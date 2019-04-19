N'Golo Kante: Europa League Win Would 'Make the Season Beautiful' for Chelsea

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has insisted Chelsea are not favourites to win the UEFA Europa League, but he said it will "make the season beautiful" if they do.

The Blues will meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals after seeing off Slavia Prague in the last eight. They completed the job on Thursday with a 4-3 win at Stamford Bridge following a 1-0 away victory in the opening leg:

Winning the Europa League is one of two possible routes for Chelsea as they aim to return to the UEFA Champions League.

They are still in the hunt to finish in the Premier League's top four, but there is a fierce four-way battle for the final two spots:

As Kante noted, the Europa League is also Chelsea's final chance for silverware this term, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal: "We can make the season beautiful by winning the Europa League. That's the only title we can win now, so it would be great to win the Europa League. We're not favourites. We played a good match tonight and we will do all we can to get to the final. But we're not favourites."

Despite Kante's claim, Caesars have Chelsea as favourites to win the Europa League this season, just ahead of London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues have relatively recent pedigree in the tournament, having won the trophy back in 2013, the year after they won the UEFA Champions League.

They boast a superior squad to Frankfurt, who had to win 2-0 at home on Thursday to get past Benfica on away goals.

Chelsea will be away for the first leg of their semi-final tie on May 2.

As long as they are still in the tie after the first 90 minutes, Chelsea will be confident of getting the result they need on May 9 at Stamford Bridge, where they have won all six of their games in the Europa League this season.