Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Some Manchester United Players Need a 'Reality Check'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said some of his players need a "reality check" following their loss to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils were comprehensively beaten by the La Liga side, with a 3-0 win for the Catalan club in Tuesday's quarter-final second leg following a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the team's Premier League showdown with Everton on Sunday, Solskjaer was asked if he had learned a lot about his players during what has been his toughest spell as the club's manager, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

As James Robson of the Evening Standard noted, it's out of character for Solskjaer to be so pointed in his criticism of the players:

The match at the Camp Nou was a challenging one for United, as their Champions League hopes were undone by a combination of Barcelona's brilliance and poor individual mistakes from Red Devils players (U.S. only):

Per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News, the Norwegian was asked specifically whether Anthony Martial was a player who fell into that bracket.

"I've spoken to individuals and they know and Anthony is one I've spoken to ... Anthony's got a massive talent, got a new contract, he knows we believe in him, so just keep working."

Sunday's fixture at Goodison Park starts off a crucial week for the Red Devils. On Wednesday, they take on Manchester City in a huge local derby, and the following weekend, they welcome Chelsea—who are also in the top-four battle—to Old Trafford.

Despite the pressure on the team to perform, the United boss said he's excited for the challenge to come:

The fight for the top four is tight heading into the weekend fixtures, as the Red Devils sit in sixth position but are just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are in third.

Given the team are coming towards the end of a disappointing campaign, it's anticipated there will be a number of players signed in the summer by United. Having Champions League football to offer them would be a major boost for the club.

In the same press conference, Solskjaer made it clear more than a quick fix is needed to get United back to the top:

Sunday's clash with Everton will be a challenge, as the Toffees have taken seven points from their last three home games, drawing with Liverpool and then beating Chelsea and Arsenal. The Merseyside club did lose to already-relegated Fulham last time out, though.

If United were to slip up on Sunday, they would be major outsiders for a top-four berth given the fixtures they have to come. Solskjaer has clearly sought to spark a big reaction from his players with that in mind.