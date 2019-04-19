Olivier Giroud 'Will Remain' at Chelsea Next Season, Says Maurizio Sarri

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Muarizio Sarri has made it clear Olivier Giroud "will remain" at Chelsea next season despite the Frenchman recently voicing his dissatisfaction with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud's current contract at Chelsea expires in the summer, but the club have an option to extend it by another year.

The striker said ahead of Chelsea's 4-3 victory over Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday he is "not happy to play the second role" behind Gonzalo Higuain, and revealed he has "had offers from other clubs," per Chelsea's official website.

In response, Sarri made it clear Giroud, 32, is going to stay put in west London, per Sky Sports News (h/t Alice Piper of Sky Sports):

"He is sure, because the club has an option for another year, another season. I spoke to the club two days ago and we agreed to exercise the option. So, he will remain."

Giroud netted his 10th Europa League goal of the season against Slavia Prague as Chelsea booked their spot in the last four, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt (U.S. only):

By contrast, he has scored only twice in the Premier League in 2018-19.

However, only seven of his 24 appearances in the English top flight this term have been starts, and his domestic game time has been even more limited since Higuain arrived on loan in January.

The Argentinian has hardly set the world alight since his move to Stamford Bridge. He has netted just three league goals in 10 appearances, and they came against Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Giroud has been in fine goalscoring touch since the turn of the year whenever he has had his opportunities for club and country, and he arguably deserves some Premier League opportunities:

But, even when Sarri opted not to start Higuain last time out in the league against Liverpool, he did not bring Giroud into the first team, instead playing Eden Hazard as a false nine.

Despite Sarri's insistence Giroud will remain next season, he will likely need assurances of more game time in 2019-20 or else he could try to force his way out.