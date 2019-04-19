Unai Emery Not Sure If Aaron Ramsey's Season Is over After Napoli Injury

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he doesn't know if Aaron Ramsey will play for the club again following the injury he picked up against Napoli in the UEFA Europa League.

The Wales international hobbled out of the contest with what appeared to be a hamstring problem. Despite his absence, the Gunners went on to win 1-0 on the night thanks to an Alexandre Lacazette free-kick, giving them a 3-0 aggregate success and a spot in the semi-finals.

Ramsey's injury was a huge blemish on the evening, though, and with him having agreed to join Juventus this summer, Emery was asked if the nature of the injury means he won't play for Arsenal again, per Amy Lawrence of the Guardian.

"I don't know," said the Gunners manager. "... It is a muscular injury. Normally it is some weeks outside the team. He was in a very good moment, with big behaviour and commitment to do something important. His injury today can give us some matches without him."

While he struggled to cement a first-team place earlier in the campaign, Ramsey has been a crucial player for Arsenal during this key spell of the season. In the 2-0 win over Napoli in London he was excellent, helping the team on their way to a victory with the opening goal.

The Gunners would have been determined to make it to the final of the competition anyway—Valencia stand between them and a spot in the showpiece—but now there is extra incentive for them to extend their stay in the tournament.

Ramsey leaving the Gunners after 11 years on a free transfer is disappointing to some, and there is a lot of affection between the Wales star and the Arsenal supporters. The midfielder has been a tremendous servant to the club and has scored some key goals down the years.

Arsenal have options for the attacking midfield position in the form of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Awobi, albeit they are all different types of players to Ramsey.

The Gunners will also miss Ramsey for a portion of their Premier League run-in, as they seek to secure a top-four finish. They sit in fourth in the top flight, ahead of Chelsea on goal difference having played a game less.