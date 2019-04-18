Ben Simmons Says Jared Dudley Feud Is 'Done' After Dominant Game 3 Performance

Ben Simmons Says Jared Dudley Feud Is 'Done' After Dominant Game 3 PerformanceApril 19, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons responded to Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley calling him an "average" half-court player by logging a career performance in the Sixers' 131-115 Game 3 win in Brooklyn Thursday night.
Following the best postseason scoring performance of his career with 31 points, the 22-year-old called game on any budding feud with Dudley:
SNY @SNYtv
Ben Simmons is over the back-and-forth with Jared Dudley: "I don't really have energy for it man, it's done" https://t.co/zSxUsEfEV5
To go along with his 31 points, Simmons had nine assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. His inspired outing boosted Philadelphia to a 2-1 series lead over the Nets.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
.@BenSimmons25 poured in a playoff career high 31 points, 9 assists and 3 blocks vs Brooklyn. #PhilaUnite | #HereTheyCome https://t.co/AFFdyPMyra
Nets fans gave Simmons literal bulletin board material ahead of Thursday night's game when a missing poster for the reigning rookie of the year's jumper appeared on a pole near the Barclays Center:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The disrespect has reached a new level... (via @APOOCH) https://t.co/QARCPU93hr
Dudley responded to the ruckus his initial assessment stirred up while meeting with reporters following his team's embarrassing loss.
"It was really not supposed to be a back-and-forth," the 33-year-old said, per YES Network. "It was basically just answering a question. I mean, obviously, media has a job to do, and that's understandable, but for us, we gotta find a way to get wins. If it's Ben scoring 40 ... we just can't have four or five guys kill us."
While Dudley took the higher road Thursday night, Simmons took a shot at the 12-year veteran when asked about the comments Thursday morning. "That's coming from Jared Dudley, come on," he asserted, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer (h/t Christopher Lavinio).
As James Herbert of CBS Sports pointed out, Dudley's comments in their full context were not inaccurate or out of line:
James Herbert @outsidethenba
jared dudley’s full quote about ben simmons was smart in the same way kd’s was but everybody was just like OHHH SHADE etc https://t.co/MXqAA10Oci
However, it was all Simmons needed to make the Nets pay. To Dudley's point, though, all of Simmons' scoring came in the paint or from the free-throw line, which continues to solidify the narrative that the former No. 1 overall pick struggles when pressured to shoot from range.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A playoff career high for Ben Simmons. He heard the chatter. https://t.co/vbd4XOiJ4e
Regardless, for now, Simmons has the last laugh. Brooklyn will next have the chance to respond Saturday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m., televised on TNT from Barclays Center.
