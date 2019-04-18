Report: Ex-Arkansas HC Mike Anderson Favorite for Vacant St. John's Position

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Hours after Iona University's Tim Cluess withdrew himself from consideration to become the new head coach of the St. John's men's basketball team, someone else has reportedly emerged as the eye of the Red Storm's extensive search.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Thursday night that former Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson is finalizing details to become the new head coach of St. John's. Rothstein added St. John's hopes to officially announce the Anderson hire Friday.

Anderson was fired by Arkansas on March 26 after eight seasons in Fayetteville. While there, he posted a record above .500 in each of his seasons (169-102 overall), but the Razorbacks' 18-16 2018 campaign was seen as a disappointment.

Prior to arriving at Arkansas, Anderson coached from 2006-11 at Missouri (111-57) and at Alabama-Birmingham from 2002-06 (89-41).

Across his 17-year coaching career, Anderson-coached squads have made nine NCAA tournament appearances, three trips for each program. The 2008-09 Missouri Tigers made it to the Elite Eight under Anderson, while Arkansas never made it beyond the opening weekend.

One prominent college basketball voice did not see the Anderson hiring coming:

Goodman and his source aren't alone in that thinking as St. John's was linked to several names prior to Anderson coming out of what seems to be nowhere.

St. John's began searching for a new head coach when Chris Mullin stepped down April 9 after four seasons with the Red Storm, whose 2018-19 ended by losing in the First Four to Arizona State. Then, ironically, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley's name was floated around as a favorite for St. John's.

Hurley dispelled those rumors on April 11 when he announced he was working toward an extension to stay at Arizona State. St. John's booster Mike Repole is displeased with St. John's letting Hurley get away and held nothing back when appearing with Mike Francesa on WFAN on Thursday (h/t AZCentral):

"[They] decided to get cheap. Don’t tell me Bobby Hurley—his parents live in New Jersey, his wife’s parents live in New Jersey, he makes $2.5 million dollars a year. ... You go there and you say get Bobby Hurley, I don’t care if it costs you $3 million, $3.5 or $4 million.

[...]

"This is St. John’s. We have Madison Square Garden. Pay $3-$4 million and get yourself a coach that’s going to win."

Once Hurley was out of the question, Cluess was seen as the favorite to be named the university's next head coach. However, Cluess released a statement in which he reiterated he loves what he has at Iona.

Anderson's contract details have yet to be revealed.