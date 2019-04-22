Top 5 Best Options to Win Men’s 2019 WWE Money in the Bank Briefcase

1 of 6

While this list focuses on the top five, it's worth talking about some of the Superstars who were just shy of making the cut, but could still be in the running to win Money in the Bank this year.

Some people, like Ali, Aleister Black and Ricochet, would be great to see in that type of spot, but it wouldn't make a ton of sense. They're still so new on the main roster that they should focus on midcard belts and working their way up to the main event naturally, instead of being given a free pass.

Generally speaking, Money in the Bank is a gimmick that works best when a heel can capitalize on a wounded babyface and take advantage of their weakened status to swoop in and steal a title, rather than someone who would have more honor than that.

Since The Miz is a babyface now, he's in a similar position, outside of being a veteran, not a newcomer. The same goes for Rey Mysterio. Both can't sneak in and capture a title in a dirty method without it tarnishing their characters.

To an extent, this is even why a heel like Drew McIntyre wouldn't be the best choice this year, as he's largely booked as someone who is credible enough to take the fight straight to his opponent. Sure, he could win the title in a roundabout way, but there are enough cowardly heels already, and he doesn't need to turn into one of them.

Instead, he should continue to be someone who challenges Seth Rollins directly, which is the opposite of what Baron Corbin does.

If WWE wants to poke the bear and drive people nuts, Corbin would be a great choice to mess with the WWE Universe. After enough teasing that he would become the next champion, it could all pay off with him losing and getting his comeuppance.

Rusev could use this accolade, as could Cesaro. EC3, if WWE ever decides to push him, would be a great candidate to carry this around. Even Bray Wyatt could have a fun new twist on the briefcase by carrying around something different, as could Daniel Bryan with an eco-friendly version of it.

Last, but not least, is Sami Zayn, who would have been the sixth person on this list and was just narrowly beaten out due to one factor, which is that his promos have been so good lately that he doesn't need the briefcase in order to find himself worthy of a main event title shot.