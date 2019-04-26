Baron Corbin and 8 WWE Stars You Love to Hate

Baron Corbin and 8 WWE Stars You Love to HateApril 26, 2019
Ever since the Attitude Era's characters like D-Generation X, Stone Cold Steve Austin and the New World Order, villains in professional wrestling have had to try even harder to actually be booed, rather than turn into a "cool heel" fans actually cheer.
This rise of the antihero happened all throughout pop culture in the 1990s and still carries on to this day. Fans can't help but to chant "Adam Cole baybay" and support The Undisputed Era, or why Randy Orton can get the biggest reaction of the night with an RKO out of nowhere.
But there are still those heels who do their job well enough or just have that certain edge to their personality that fans willingly suspend their disbelief, go with the show and can't help but to boo.
With the rosters freshly moved around from the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, let's take a look at the current crop of heels who the WWE Universe absolutely loves to hate.
Baron Corbin
The Lone Wolf wasn't given top billing here for no reason, as he may be the biggest magnet for heat in WWE today for all sorts of reasons.
Some fans boo him because they genuinely dislike the performer and don't find him entertaining. In fact, some argue the phrase "X-Pac heat" should be updated for the modern roster as "Corbin heat" instead.
Others focus more on the traits of the character itself, such as his stint as an authority figure with control over Monday Night Raw and the dastardly things he did while in that position of power.
He's only been a babyface a short while during his career, so pretty much everything he's done has been on the villainous side, whether it be beating down a babyface, cheating to win a match, upsetting the balance by becoming Mr. Money in the Bank or the United States champion, or just being obnoxious.
This has been magnified even more with Kurt Angle's retirement, as few wanted him to be given that honor of Angle's last match and even less wanted him to actually win, so now that he can gloat about that, the boos have even more ferocity behind them.
The way he carries himself and the perpetual smug look on his face just scream "hate me" and he's able to get that reaction out of the crowd better than anyone right now, which is fantastic.
Elias
Few people in WWE are as bankable as Elias when it comes to going out there each and every night and making sure the crowd will erupt in boos.
The entire presentation of his character is built around this, as every promo is specifically designed to upset the audience through insults about the town, the local sports teams and any other cheap heat that can anger the crowd.
Last October, Elias and Kevin Owens brought on one of the longest and loudest choruses of boos in a long while after upsetting the Seattle audience with a shot at their lack of a basketball team.
And yet, despite this, the WWE Universe always chants along with him that WWE stands for Walk With Elias, which goes to show that everyone knows it's all in good fun and is playing their part as the irate audience.
Charlotte Flair
WWE tried so hard last year to convince fans to boo Becky Lynch and cheer for Charlotte Flair, but even having Lynch cut a promo denouncing the crowd wasn't able to get that storyline across.
People love to get behind Lynch, and by proxy, find it so easy to hate Flair, so WWE just had to roll with it and change the script.
Most fans would agree that by now, Flair has proven herself as one of the best women to ever wrestle in WWE history and fully worthy of her long list of accomplishments, but while she has everyone's respect, that is actually just more ammo to work with.
Whenever she cuts a promo on how she's The Queen who deserves to be treated better, she has plenty of fuel to add to the fire and the history to back up what she says, which is even more annoying than someone who is delusional.
Unsubstantiated claims of glory can be scoffed at and laughed off, but when it's a fact, it's just bothersome to hear someone pat themselves on the back.
Flair is able to get more groans of displeasure out of a crowd by doing one "woo" than most can with an impassioned speech about how much they hate everyone in attendance.
But because that's the nature of sports entertainment, fans adore Flair and love to see her as that villain, and wouldn't have it any other way.
Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush
Bobby Lashley's first stint in WWE was pure babyface material, but when he returned last year and nothing had changed, fans weren't too receptive of him.
Once he turned heel and partnered up with Lio Rush, though, he actually started to get a reaction. It's the opposite of what WWE originally intended, but it's still much better than indifference.
Part of this is a genuine disinterest in what Lashley has going on. He's big and muscular, but devoid of much character beyond that, so there isn't much to sink your teeth into.
But once Rush starts moving his mouth, repetitively chanting for Lashley and yapping away with his annoying cackle, it incites the audience to start hoping a babyface can come along to shut down the show, preferably before Lashley hits everyone with his favorite pose.
They are a textbook duo of a mouthpiece who rubs people the wrong way and a bona fide athlete who could theoretically beat every opponent he's up against, so fans never want to see them win and have that ego boost.
Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan has been one of the most popular Superstars in the past decade or so, as the figurehead of The Yes Movement and a symbol for underdogs and the indie wrestling scene alike.
When WWE turned him heel, it was a questionable decision at first, which has since paid off tremendously.
The New Daniel Bryan is a mix of the Straight Edge Society version of CM Punk and your typical heel, as he broadcasts a holier than thou message with plenty of ammo about saving the environment, eating processed foods, recycling and other topics of scolding and belittling everyone.
Suddenly, instead of fighting for the people, he started calling them idiots. Rather than standing up for the little guy, he enlists the help of his giant tank of a partner, Rowan, to beat him down even more. And Bryan is now more likely to run from a fight and cheat his way to the top than to showcase heart, courage and willpower.
Had Bryan not been able to turn things around and become someone the fans actually felt comfortable booing, his heel run would have prematurely fizzled out and the giant push for Kofi Kingston would never have been possible.
Instead of a stilted attempt at something new, Bryan managed to take a new step in his career and keep himself fresh, and so long as he's healthy enough to keep this going, he could be the top heel for quite some time to come.
Jinder Mahal
Jinder Mahal has fallen down the totem pole considerably since his time as WWE champion, but he's still one of the least liked Superstars in the company and a go-to source for heat.
The Modern Day Maharaja will forever have negativity attached to his WWE title run from people who consider him unworthy of that honor, as well as those who are just going with the flow and hating him for his actual character.
Currently, he's more of a joke, but the "shanti" shtick is annoying enough to get the crowd riled up even one year later and with enough beatings to prove his meditation techniques are less than peaceful.
But the real crux of Mahal being someone fans love to hate is how he was booked in a very old school mentality that isn't quite as politically correct in today's climate.
WWE emphasized his culture and positioned him as "the evil foreigner" stereotype that used to be the bread and butter of the golden era of wrestling with Superstars like Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff.
That appealed to the more xenophobic type of fan who is quick to go all-in on a USA chant against anyone who doesn't represent that American patriot pride just the same.
It worked and Mahal had a longer run with the WWE title than anyone could have imagined, so he's still getting heat out of that over a year later.
The IIconics
The "mean girl" trope is so common in women's wrestling that it's no longer special to just be snarky or cruel and Superstars need to do more than that to truly get the boos they're looking for.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have tapped into something on top of that, though, which has given them an edge in collecting heat: their ear-grating voices.
It's never really presented that their actual Australian accents are a problem—at least, not in the Mahal xenophobia sense—but rather, just the sheer volume and pitch that makes people wince at their promos.
When they take a shot at a babyface, they don't just say it, they shriek it, and then revel in what they said. It's like the best-worst form of hearing someone laugh at their own jokes that weren't funny in the first place.
People can hate on Alexa Bliss for her attitude, Mandy Rose for her vanity and even Nia Jax for her wrestling skills, but The IIconics are in a special class of heels where most people would never want to be in the same room as them.
By all accounts on their out-of-character social media activity, they're lovely women, so it just goes to show how great they are at portraying such unpleasant people that they can pull it off so well.
Shayna Baszler
NXT is a completely different animal from the main roster, as the curtain is open far more, exposing the business and blurring the lines between the fiction and the reality of each performer.
This makes it difficult for even people like Tommaso Ciampa to truly be disliked. While some chanted that he is the devil, others couldn't help but to cheer him out of sheer appreciation for how talented he is.
The only person who gets the reaction she is looking for as a heel is Shayna Baszler, and by extension, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.
Those three could easily be like The Undisputed Era, wherein fans are excited to see them and burst out in cheers. Instead, while she has more than earned everyone's approval as a performer and fans do anticipate watching her matches, Baszler doesn't get that supportive pop.
She is one of the best heels in WWE when it comes to ring psychology and showing off her mean-spirited nature, which she shows by bullying people after she's beaten them, humiliating her opponents and going out of her way to try to injure them just for the sake of it.
When paired with a straight-laced babyface like Kairi Sane, that makes the crowd get even further behind Baszler's opponents, which means she does her job extremely well.
Being able to have the crowd love to see you wrestle, but hate to see you win, even while breathing a sigh of relief that you're still the champion is a testament to how good Baszler is and how the sky is the limit with her career.
