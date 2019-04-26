Baron Corbin and 8 WWE Stars You Love to Hate

1 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The Lone Wolf wasn't given top billing here for no reason, as he may be the biggest magnet for heat in WWE today for all sorts of reasons.

Some fans boo him because they genuinely dislike the performer and don't find him entertaining. In fact, some argue the phrase "X-Pac heat" should be updated for the modern roster as "Corbin heat" instead.

Others focus more on the traits of the character itself, such as his stint as an authority figure with control over Monday Night Raw and the dastardly things he did while in that position of power.

He's only been a babyface a short while during his career, so pretty much everything he's done has been on the villainous side, whether it be beating down a babyface, cheating to win a match, upsetting the balance by becoming Mr. Money in the Bank or the United States champion, or just being obnoxious.

This has been magnified even more with Kurt Angle's retirement, as few wanted him to be given that honor of Angle's last match and even less wanted him to actually win, so now that he can gloat about that, the boos have even more ferocity behind them.

The way he carries himself and the perpetual smug look on his face just scream "hate me" and he's able to get that reaction out of the crowd better than anyone right now, which is fantastic.