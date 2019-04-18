Jerry West: Passing on Zion Williamson Like Not Drafting Michael Jordan

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Consider Jerry West a fan of Zion Williamson.

The NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles' Clippers advisor said on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday that passing on the Duke superstar with the top overall pick would be a serious mistake.

"I don't know how you could pass Zion Williamson [at No. 1.] ..." he said, per Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show. "That would be like passing on Michael Jordan in the draft, I think."

