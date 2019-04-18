Jerry West: Passing on Zion Williamson Like Not Drafting Michael Jordan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

Duke freshman Zion Williamson answers questions at a news conference where he was awarded the Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year award at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Consider Jerry West a fan of Zion Williamson. 

The NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles' Clippers advisor said on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday that passing on the Duke superstar with the top overall pick would be a serious mistake.

"I don't know how you could pass Zion Williamson [at No. 1.] ..." he said, per Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show. "That would be like passing on Michael Jordan in the draft, I think."

               

