TMZ: WWE Superstars Lana, Rusev Not in Leaked Sex Video Posted on Snapchat

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

WWE Superstars Lana and Rusev were reportedly not in a sex video that leaked Thursday on Snapchat.

According to TMZ Sports, sources close to Lana said she is "adamant" that she and her husband were not involved.

The video appeared shortly on a Snapchat account that was thought to be linked to Lana, but sources indicated to TMZ Sports that it was not Lana's account and was instead an account created to look like it belonged to her.

One of the sources close to Lana commented on the female voice in the video, saying, "The voice in the clip is clearly not her."

Lana and Rusev debuted together on WWE's main roster in 2014 after a stint in NXT. Rusev was established as a dominant force who went on a lengthy undefeated run, while Lana was The Bulgarian Brute's mouthpiece.

They have been a tandem for most of their time in WWE, and it has helped lead Rusev to three reigns as United States champion.

Lana and Rusev have also been a real-life couple throughout their WWE tenure, and in July 2016, they got married.

Currently, Lana and Rusev are part of the SmackDown Live brand where Rusev is teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura.

With regard to the video, TMZ Sports reported that WWE is investigating the matter, although it has not publicly commented on it.