Tom Coughlin Criticizes Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith for Skipping Jaguars Workouts

Tom Coughlin, the Jacksonville Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, has a loose definition of the word voluntary.

The Jags' voluntary offseason program began Monday. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith were absent from the team's facility, which drew the ire of Coughlin, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco:

"We're very close to 100 percent attendance, and quite frankly, our players should be here building the concept of team, working hard side by side, constructing our bond of togetherness, formulating our collective priorities and goals. Success in the NFL demands struggle. Those who have everything given to them become lazy, selfish and insensitive to the real values of team. The hard work that many try to avoid is the major building block for the development of an outstanding football team."

Earlier in the week, head coach Doug Marrone struck a more diplomatic tone when asked about Ramsey and Smith.

"It's a voluntary period; it's an option," he said, per John Oehser of the team's official site. "I don't try to concern myself with things that are out of my control. I'm sure they're both working hard."

DiRocco noted Ramsey also skipped last year's voluntary workout program, whereas Smith was previously present every year since Jacksonville selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

Smith is entering the second year of the four-year, $45 million extension he signed with the Jaguars in October 2017. ESPN.com's Field Yates reported in March 2018 that Smith and the team reworked his contract, turning his $8 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, which created $6 million in salary-cap savings.

Ramsey is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, and the team already picked up his option for 2020.



ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last November that the Jaguars would potentially consider trading Ramsey. The team denied the rumor to Schefter, and Ramsey told DiRocco in December he was hopeful Jacksonville would offer him a long-term extension if it had no desire to trade him.