Mauricio Pochettino Not Ruling out Harry Kane Playing Again This Season

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is not ruling out striker Harry Kane playing again this season but accepts he is "not optimistic" he will recover from an ankle injury in time.

Pochettino spoke about the England captain's progress in a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

"Still we cannot say nothing," he said. "We are going to assess him day-by-day, we'll see. We're not optimistic but you know Harry Kane and with Harry Kane all is possible. We're not going to say he won't play again or not, we are going to assess him day-by-day."

Tottenham also confirmed the 25-year-old has begun rehabilitation work:

Kane has been out of action since picking up the injury in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Tottenham have coped well without their striker and have a better win percentage when he is not in the team:

Heung-min Son has stepped up in Kane's absence and continued the fine form he's shown this season for Tottenham.

The South Korean scored three goals in Tottenham's 4-4 aggregate win over Manchester City in the Champions League to take his tally to 20 for the season.

Football commentator Juan G. Arango feels he's now more important to the team than Kane:

Fernando Llorente also made a telling impact in the second leg against Pep Guardiola's side. The striker came off the bench to score the crucial third away goal that sent Spurs into the semi-finals.

However, Pochettino would surely still love to have his top scorer back for the end of the season, as Spurs compete in the Champions League and a place in the top four of the Premier League.

The north Londoners face Ajax next in Europe, with the winner set to face either Liverpool or Barcelona in the Champions League final.

Spurs also still have Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton left to play in the top flight.

Kane faces a race against time if he is to feature again for Tottenham this season, but Spurs will not want to rush him back and risk further injury given they have shown this season they can beat top opposition without their star man.