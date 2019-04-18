NFL Rumors: Matt Ioannidis, Redskins Agree to 3-Year, $21.75M Contract Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis #98 of the Washington Redskins in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 28, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Defensive end Matt Ioannidis and Washington have come to terms on a three-year, $21.75 million extension to keep him in the nation's capital, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Thursday.

Garafolo noted that the deal contains an additional $3 million in incentives.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

