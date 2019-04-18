NFL Rumors: Matt Ioannidis, Redskins Agree to 3-Year, $21.75M Contract Extension

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Defensive end Matt Ioannidis and Washington have come to terms on a three-year, $21.75 million extension to keep him in the nation's capital, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Thursday.

Garafolo noted that the deal contains an additional $3 million in incentives.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.